QB Suspended for Alleged Sexual Assault

University of Florida quarterback Treon Harris is under investigation for the alleged sexual assault of a female student and has been suspended from all team activities. According to the UF campus police crime log, authorities received a call at 12:49 a.m. about an on-campus sexual battery allegation. The Gainesville police have been brought in to help campus police with the investigation. Harris was supposed to become the regular starting quarterback for the Gators after he replaced Jeff Driskel on Saturday and helped the team in it's a 10-9 win over Tennessee. "We have no tolerance for sexual assault on our campus," UF President Bernie Machen said in a statement.