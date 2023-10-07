This Spa-Grade Serum Counteracts Retinoid-Induced Irritation

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Collagen is having a moment in the wellness space right now, and while the research examining the potential skin and health benefits of both ingestible and topical collagen is inconclusive at best, many skin-fluencers and estheticians swear by it. Of course, we do know that collagen is essential in skin health and that, with age and environmental factors, collagen declines, which can result in loss of elasticity, accelerated fine lines, and inability to sustain moisture. Many common active ingredients, from retinoids to antioxidants like vitamins C and E, are used in anti-aging skincare products to stimulate collagen production to correct and prevent the signs of aging, but I had never used a serum actually infused with collagen until I was introduced to QMS Medicosmetics’ collagen collection during a recent Collagen Top to Toe Facial at the Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort & Spa.

After the divine full-body ‘facial,’ my entire body looked and felt hydrated, firm, and less dimple-y—and the results lasted over a week. Naturally, I wanted to extend my post-facial skin, so I took home the brand’s cult-favorite Collagen System, which includes the Collagen Hyaluron Day and Night serums (sold separately). Both serums are super light and liquidy, so I use them right after my vitamin C serum in the morning and just after cleansing before applying my retinoid at night. After a week of using both day and night serums, the fine lines under my eyes that usually won’t budge even with the richest of eye creams have begun to soften.

QMS Medicosmetics Day Collagen Serum I’ve also found that I need less moisturizer to lock in all-day hydration when I use the AM serum. But the most compelling benefit I’ve experienced from committing to using the collagen system is that I am now able to use my prescription retinoid (Tretinoin) without suffering from excessive peeling, redness, and relentless dryness. Buy At Saks Fifth Avenue $ 110 Free Shipping | Free Returns

After a long hiatus from using my retinoid cream (due to side effects) and the resulting inability to wear makeup thanks to my skin peeling off, I decided it was time to bring Tretinoin back into my nighttime routine after obsessing over my increasingly pronounced crows feet for the entire summer. This was the first time I didn’t have to stop or modify my use due to irritation and I give all the credit to QMS’s Collagen System. I’ve tried just about every other retinoid-irritation-reducing cocktail to counteract the effects of the dreaded purge period-from sandwiching it with thick moisturizers to applying it mixed with facial oils- all to no avail.

QMS Medicosmetics Collagen Night Serum When I use QMS’s collagen serum, I can harness the second-to-none anti-aging benefits of retinoids without having to pause my use for a month or stop it altogether. It’s truly been a game-changer. Buy At Saks Fifth Avenue $ 110 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Though both the day and night serums are not emollient by any stretch of the imagination—quite the opposite, they penetrate the skin quickly and thoroughly and are able to release their anti-aging superpowers without sitting on top of the skin. This also means they play well with your other products—no pilling or lifting with these next-level formulas. In addition to bovine collagen and multidimensional hyaluronic acid (formulated with different size molecules of HA for enhanced and sustained delivery and improved absorption), the day and night serums also contain vitamin E to shield the skin against free radical damage and environmental aggressors like pollution and UV rays, as well as aloe vera to life redness and quell inflammation.

Both serums cost over $100 each, which is definitely an investment, but if you’re looking for a multifaceted serum that not only delivers professional-level results, but also prevents and corrects without disagreeing with the rest of your skincare lineup—and actually enhances it—you won’t be disappointed by either of QMS’s collagen-powered serums.