    Quake Survivors, Landowners Clash

    Haiti

    Ramon Espinosa / AP Photo

    There's a battle brewing between landowners in Haiti and the quake survivors camping out on their property. Many Haitians just want to get back to normal life, but the huge encampments of those left homeless by the quake—at stadiums, in churchyards, and in factory lots—have been preventing this. The unpleasantness is particularly acute around schools, which are run as private businesses in Haiti. Quake victims are camped on 79 campuses around Port-au-Prince, the Los Angeles Times reports, and students are eager to return to their lessons, but cannot do so. Furthermore, officials have been slow to locate and prepare alternate sites for the displaced to move to.

