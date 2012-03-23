Quakes Caused Wisconsin Booms

Wisconsinites can rest easy tonight knowing that aliens aren’t behind the mysterious booms that have been rocking the state since Sunday. Geologists said a “swarm of microquakes” was likely behind the disturbances in Clintonville, Wis., which residents have described as sounding like thunder or fireworks and others half-joking that extraterrestrials were invading the town. Earlier in the week, quakes were ruled out as a possible cause since the state doesn’t lie on any fault lines. Some are still questioning that an earthquake caused the loud booms, since they’re not usually associated with earthquakes. A geologist explained that the soil and granite beneath Clintonville is different from most other earthquake-prone regions, which could account for the noises.
