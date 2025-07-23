Queen Camilla Cracks Up at Megafan’s Unexpected Tattoo

Queen Camilla was left in uproarious laughter by one of her fans who pulled up his shorts to show her his unusual tattoo.

Camilla was in attendance at the Sandringham Flower Show on Wednesday in Norfolk, eastern England, alongside her husband, King Charles. During the visit, the queen struck up a conversation with a fan who showed her his ink depicting her royal cypher.

At the horticulture exhibition, which is held at the royal family’s Sandringham Estate, the queen spoke to 61-year-old Phil Smith.

Wearing shorts, sandals, and large metal hoops in his ears, Smith left the queen in fits of laughter as he showed off the tattoo and told her: “It bloody hurt,” according to MailOnline.

Phil Smith showed off his royal cypher tattoos to Queen Camilla at the Sandringham Flower Show. Chris Radburn/Reuters

The royal replied with a gag of her own, telling Smith that one of the police protection officers in her security detail also has the same cypher tattooed on him, saying: “Look, he’s got one too.”

Ardent royalist Smith also has other tattoos celebrating the British monarchy on his left leg, including the royal cyphers of Charles and his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Smith said afterwards that he and Queen Camilla have been regular correspondents, claiming to have received replies to letters he has been writing to her since before her marriage to Charles.

“I just think she’s fabulous and have got to know her a bit. We just hit it off,” he told MailOnline. “I love the royal family and she in particular has got a good sense of humour. She frequently responds.”

Smith said he thinks Queen Camilla is “just great,” which explains why sat through what must have been a painful 90 minute session at the tattoo parlor getting hers and Charles’ joint royal cypher etched into the top of his thigh. Chris Radburn/Reuters

He also claimed after their brief encounter at the flower show: “She knew who I was.”

During the day, Camilla was also gifted a stuffed toy black Labrador by the charity Medical Detection Dogs and met some of their animals, which are trained to sniff out serious conditions including prostate cancer.

Cancer has directly affected the royals, with both King Charles, 76, and 43-year-old Kate Middleton receiving cancer diagnoses last year.