Queen Camilla Swears Off Buying Any New Real Fur Products

Queen Camilla has reportedly vowed not to purchase any new real-fur products. Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals celebrated the move after receiving a letter from Buckingham Palace that said the queen “will not procure any new fur garments.” In a statement on X praising the queen’s new “fur-free wardrobe,” PETA wrote: “The royal decree reflects true British values and stands with the 95% of Brits who also refuse to wear the skin stolen from animals’ backs.” Queen Camilla may very well continue to wear fur products she already owns, just as Queen Elizabeth II did after making a similar pledge in 2019. The letter from Buckingham Palace made no promises regarding items already in the queen’s possession. Actor Stephen Fry brought attention to the use of real fur in caps worn by the King’s Guard at Buckingham Palace earlier this year, but the Ministry of Defense was not swayed by his call to end the practice.
