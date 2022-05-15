Queen Elizabeth Has ‘Embraced’ Charles’ Succession, but Won’t ‘Bow Out’ Yet

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Queen in charge of succession masterplan

“Make no mistake, this was the trailer,” a royal source tells the Sunday Times about last week’s State Opening of Parliament, when Prince Charles and Prince William stood in for the queen. Indeed the monarch, says the paper, is squarely in charge of the transfer of royal power from herself to Charles—while also not ready herself to fully give up the reins of power.