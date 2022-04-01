Queen Elizabeth Is Leaving Charles and William With a Big Problem: Prince Andrew

Has Prince Andrew moved from being public pariah to invaluable personal carer in a new assisted living program for his mother? It’s hard not to come to any other conclusion.

Queen Elizabeth seemed not to care about the outrage caused by choosing him to escort her into Westminster Abbey for the service honoring the life of Prince Philip. Let’s be clear: Nothing about that choice was accidental. It could only have happened in such a blatantly public way at the insistence of the monarch herself—and, probably, in defiance of protests from other family members.

The Mail reports that the queen had “overruled” Princes Charles and William’s wishes on the matter, who had raised concerns “on more than one occasion” about Andrew’s prominence at the event. Another Mail report claimed Andrew had “strong-armed” the queen; the monarch “couldn’t say no to her favourite son.” His siblings were “dismayed” by his actions. According to one insider talking to the Telegraph: “They (the other royals) didn’t know until it happened. The plan changed.”