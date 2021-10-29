Queen Elizabeth Is Ordered by Doctors to Rest for ‘at Least the Next Two Weeks’
‘FAR FROM INCAPACITATED’
Doctors have told the queen to rest for “at least the next two weeks,” Buckingham Palace announced Friday, meaning she has had to pull out of a third public appearance—this time at the Festival of Remembrance on Nov. 13. However, the 95-year-old monarch is determined to attend the National Service of Remembrance the next day, and will continue to take part in virtual meetings. “The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual Audiences, but not to undertake any official visits,” the palace’s statement read.
The announcement came as it was revealed that the queen had recorded her message to those attending the COP26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow—the second event she had to cancel after “reluctantly” accepting doctors’ orders to rest rather than go on an official visit to Northern Ireland. The queen has been resting since spending a night in hospital for “preliminary investigations.” BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said: “She is far from incapacitated. Indeed she is not what many would think of as unwell. Fatigue, not illness, seems to be the issue.”