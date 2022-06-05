Queen Elizabeth Makes Surprise Balcony Appearance, Says She Is ‘Deeply Touched’ by Platinum Jubilee

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth has delivered a final Platinum Jubilee message, saying she is “humbled” and “deeply touched” by the celebrations of her 70 years on the British throne.

The statement was released after the monarch appeared in a surprise, concluding appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony after being physically absent from most of the celebrations because of her mobility problems.

Her statement read: “When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.

“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.

“I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come. I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations.”

The queen appeared twice at the grand finale of the Jubilee celebrations in London—once as a hologram and then on the balcony.

The queen made her virtual appearance when a color holographic image of her at her Coronation was projected onto the windows of the empty Gold State Coach as it was drawn by horses through the streets of London as part of a grand Jubilee pageant, for which, mercifully, forecasted torrential rain did not arrive.

The queen rode in the grand vehicle, which has not been seen on the streets of London for 20 years, in real life on that day in 1953, so the effect was to recreate that exact scene.

Her holographic visitation was a widely trailed moment, in pronounced contrast to her final appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the pageant, which was unconfirmed until almost the last minute.

Although it was widely rumored that the queen had hoped to make such an appearance, it was far from certain, given that Her Majesty had been forced to cancel a number of her public engagements this weekend due to ongoing mobility problems.

The queen arrived at the palace from her home in Windsor, where she now lives full time, while the pageant—which featured 6,000 performers, and was inspired by the queen’s 70 year reign—was taking place, and at 4:30pm the Royal Standard was raised on the flagpole, officially confirming she was in residence.

She stepped out in a green coat dress and hat, walking unaided apart form the use of a stick, shortly after 5pm.

She was accompanied by Prince Charles, Camilla, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and, their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who on Sunday became a social media star for the second time this Jubilee with his selection of extreme facial expressions. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not present. A rousing rendition of the National Anthem was played.

The thousands of performers and spectators who had participated in and supported the lavish pageant, which featured everything from military marching bands, puppets of corgis, and Kate Moss on an open-topped bus, were beckoned down to the large tarmac area outside the palace for a musical performance by Ed Sheeran before the queen’s appearance.

The cast of the theatrical show Mamma Mia then performed “Dancing Queen” outside the famous black gates of the palace, to which even the remaining occupants of the royal box were seen dancing.