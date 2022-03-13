Queen Elizabeth May Miss Prince Philip’s Memorial Service, Reportedly Too Frail to Walk Corgis

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Queen has “ruled out” using a wheelchair

The queen still hopes to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29th, but may not be mobile enough to do so, royal courtiers fear, the Mail on Sunday reports. The paper says the 95-year-old monarch has “ruled out” using a wheelchair, and wants to walk for as long as possible. Last week, she was doing just that, without a walking stick, at Windsor Castle, the Mail on Sunday reports.