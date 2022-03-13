Queen Elizabeth May Miss Prince Philip’s Memorial Service, Reportedly Too Frail to Walk Corgis

‘NOT WELL ENOUGH’

Plus, Prince Harry could cause “upset” over his decision to miss the service, but still plans to see the queen. And William and Kate prepare for a critical Caribbean tour.

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

Queen has “ruled out” using a wheelchair

The queen still hopes to attend Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29th, but may not be mobile enough to do so, royal courtiers fear, the Mail on Sunday reports. The paper says the 95-year-old monarch has “ruled out” using a wheelchair, and wants to walk for as long as possible. Last week, she was doing just that, without a walking stick, at Windsor Castle, the Mail on Sunday reports.