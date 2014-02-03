Queen Elizabeth Orders Makeover for Kate Middleton; Downton Abbey's Lady Mary Wedding Tiara Available for Rent

Queen Orders Makeover for the Duchess of Cambridge: The Queen has reportedly requested that her personal stylist accompany Kate Middleton on her three-and-a-half week Australian tour to aid in the Duchess's style transition from “High Street to high end." Along with hand-picked statement pieces from the Queen’s personal jewelry collection, Alexander McQueen and Alice Temperley are just a few of the big names said to be included in Middleton's new couture wardrobe, which will feature day dresses with lower hemlines, bespoke evening gowns, and more tiaras. [The Daily Mail]

Rent Lady Mary’s Wedding Tiara: Lady Mary’s stunning 45-carat diamond wedding tiara featured on the PBS period drama Downton Abbey can now be rented for only £1,250 a day. Bentley & Skinner, the London-based jeweler allotting the headpiece—which is described as a "spray of leaves and floral clusters, pavé-set throughout with old-cut diamonds"—is also renting out the tiara worn by Dame Maggie Smith during the season two Christmas special for a whopping £5,700. [The Telegraph]

Claudia Schiffer to Produce Film: Adding one more credit to her IMDB page, supermodel Claudia Schiffer has signed on as executive producer for her husband, Matthew Vaughn's, new spy flick, The Secret Service. David Beckham, Elton John, Taylor Swift, and Adele are among the major names rumored to star alongside Colin Firth and Samuel L. Jackson. Schiffer will also oversee the wardrobe, hair, make-up, and interiors for the film. [Vogue UK]

Bruno Mars Wears Custom Saint Laurent to Super Bowl: The sleek and edgy look sported by pop star Bruno Mars during his Super Bowl halftime performance was designed by Saint Laurent’s leading designer, Hedi Slimane, who has a reputation for dressing musicians. While the outfit, which included a gold metallic blazer, a white button-down, and black trousers, was custom made for the singer's performance, similar pieces can be found in Saint Laurent's current collection. [Fashionista]