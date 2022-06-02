Queen Pulls Out of Friday Jubilee Event at the Last Minute

Hours after announcing on Thursday that scandal-plagued Prince Andrew will not attend Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Friday due to COVID, Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth will also be MIA after she experienced “some discomfort” during Thursday’s opening festivities.

In a statement, the Palace referenced the “journey and activity required to participate” in the thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday. The queen will, however, still partake in Thursday evening’s beacon lighting ceremony.

An official Buckingham Palace source told The Daily Beast that Her Majesty “enjoyed today immensely but episodic mobility issues were experienced during the course of the day.”

“A regrettable but sensible decision based on the journey, length of time involved, and the physical demands a service at St Paul’s inevitably involve, it was always Her Majesty’s hope that she would attend rather than a firm commitment,” the source added.

The 96-year-old monarch, who is celebrating 70 years on the throne, has missed other recent events for health reasons, namely the opening of Parliament in May, a key climate change conference in Glasgow last November, and a long-planned trip to Northern Ireland late last year.