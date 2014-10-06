Queen Knights Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg is now a knight. Well, an honorary one. The former New York City mayor was knighted by Queen Elizabeth for his “prodigious entrepreneurial and philanthropic endeavors” in the United Kingdom, the British government announced. Bloomberg said he was “deeply honored” by the honor. But even though Hizzoner is a well-known Anglophile, has a $19 million mansion in Knightsbridge’s posh Cadogan Square, and considers the U.K. “my second home,” he will not be able to use “Sir” in front of his name, because he’s not a British citizen. He can, however, place the initials KBE after his name, signifying that he is a knight of the the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Bloomberg’s predecessor as mayor, Rudy Giuliani, also was knighted, in 2002 for his leadership during the 9/11 attacks.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10