Queen Latifah Is the Face of WeightWatcher’s First Post-Bankruptcy Campaign

Just when you thought WeightWatchers was out of the game, it’s found a new way to pull you back in—if you’re going through menopause, at least. On September 8, the iconic weight-loss brand announced the launch of WeightWatchers for Menopause, naming actress Queen Latifah as the initiative’s first spokeswoman. The 55-year-old star said in a press release that menopause has changed how she sees and cares for her body, noting her appreciation of the support she’s received during this stage of life. In an exclusive interview with People, Latifah said a routine visit to her gynecologist to discuss her hormone levels helped contextualize her menopause symptoms. For instance, while she didn’t experience some of the more stereotypical menopause symptoms like hot flashes, she started to view past situations, like an argument with her driver about the temperature in the car, in a new light. The new WeightWatchers program offers nutritional guidance, a curriculum to help users understand what their bodies are going through, and menopause coaches, as well as access to dietitians starting at $25 a month. This is the latest initiative for WeightWatchers, which announced it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2025, just 18 months after its highly publicized expansion into medications (including GLP-1s and hormone replacement therapy) in 2023.