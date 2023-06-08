‘Queen of Porn’ Jenna Jameson Marries Girlfriend
HAPPY ENDING
Former porn star Jenna Jameson has revealed to People magazine that she married her girlfriend Jessi Lawless on May 23 in Las Vegas. “I found the person that I truly should have always been with,” Jameson said of Lawless, who she started dating last year after seeing her on TikTok. The pair became engaged in April. Lawless said she initially didn’t realize the person who slid into her DMs was the ‘Queen of Porn’. “I was like, ‘Who is this Jenna Can’t Lose?’” she said. “It’s Jenna fucking Jameson. Oh my God.” Jameson, who came out as bisexual in 2004, was previously married to Brad Armstrong from 1996 to 2001, and Jay Grdina from 2003 to 2006, and she shares 14-year-old fraternal twins Journey and Jesse with ex Tito Ortiz, and 6-year-old daughter Batel with ex Lior Bitton. She also had relationships with Marilyn Manson and Tommy Lee. “I try to go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men, and it’s selfish and bad to say, but I think my driving force were [sic] children,” the 49-year-old said. “And now that I’ve really found myself, I’m just accepting of everything that I feel inside and don’t shove everything down.”