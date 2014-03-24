Queen Rania Joins WITW

CHEAT SHEET
Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan will join the fifth annual Women in the World summit on opening night, Thursday, April 3, at New York's Lincoln Center. Queen Rania will address the Syrian refugee crisis and its impact on Jordan, how women are faring three years after the inception of the Arab Spring, and her belief that the Arab world needs an education revolution. She joins a star-studded list of attendees, including Hillary Clinton, Christine Lagarde, Rashida Jones, Mellody Hobson, Meryl Streep, Jon Stewart, former President Jimmy Carter, Sarah Silverman, and Diane von Furstenberg.