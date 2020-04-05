Queen: I Want British to ‘Take Pride’ in Response to ‘Increasingly Challenging’ Time of Coronavirus
‘A Time of Disruption’
“Those who come after us will say that the Britons of this generation were as strong as any,” the queen will tell the U.K. later today, in a special, coronavirus-themed speech.
Queen: Coronavirus brings “increasingly challenging” time
The queen will address Britain later today, Sunday, saying that she hopes the British people “will be able to take pride in how they responded” to the challenge of coronavirus.