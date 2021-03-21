Queen to Appoint Royal ‘Diversity Czar’ After Meghan and Harry’s Racism Accusation

‘LISTEN AND LEARN’

The royal palaces begin a review to “improve representation,” William felt “blindsided” by Harry and Meghan over Megxit plan, and Prince Philip says he wants a “no-fuss” funeral.

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Royal family appoints “diversity czar”

The royal family is to appoint a “diversity czar,” the Mail on Sunday reports. This Huh!-only-now-you-think-this-might-be-a-good idea? appointment is being made with a view to “modernizing the monarchy,” the Mail on Sunday said, adding that it was an acknowledgment that “more needs to be done to champion minorities’ rights.”