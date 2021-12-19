Queen’s Christmas Plans in Disarray as Omicron Sweeps U.K.

Plus, the queen fears a helicopter disaster killing Prince William, and changing the line of succession, and Kate Middleton delivers a snub to the BBC in a cute Christmas sweater.

Royal Christmas walkabout ‘canceled’: report

The queen is mulling canceling the traditional royal family Christmas Day walkabout for fear it could become a COVID super-spreader event, the Mirror reports. On the 25th, the royals usually choreograph a walk to and from Sandringham estate and the church. The plan is for them to still do that—though with no well-wishing public in attendance.