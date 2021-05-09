Queen’s First Cousin Allegedly Charged $70,000 for Access to Putin

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Queen’s first cousin reportedly boasts about closeness with Putin—and a sweet deal

Prince Michael of Kent has been reportedly trading on both his royal status and his access to President Putin. In an investigation published today by the U.K. Sunday Times, Prince Michael and his adviser boasted to undercover reporters of his connections to Putin and the “Putinistas” around him at the Kremlin.