Queen’s Last-Minute Remembrance Day Cancellation Sparks New Health Fears

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Royal source: queen will return to “light duties” this week

The queen’s last-minute decision on Sunday morning to pull out of the National Service of Remembrance in London over a sprained back was a sad day for the monarch, the armed forces, and much of the country, but one that was made far worse by sub-optimal messaging.