Australian Man Uses Bedsheets to Escape Mandatory Quarantine
HOMEMADE HOUDINI
In what seems to be straight out of a children’s movie, an Australian man holed up in mandatory quarantine in Perth, Australia, used bedsheets to escape out a hotel room window. Travis Jay Myles had flown into Perth on Monday but was stopped by police because he hadn’t filled out a mandatory application to enter another state, and didn’t meet the strict COVID-era entry requirements. He was put on a flight back to Queensland, schedule for the next day, and put in a Perth hotel for the night. Police footage then showed Myles climbing out of his fourth-floor window with a rope fashioned out of bedsheets at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. He was found in Perth’s Mount Lawley later that day, leading to an arrest.
Myles was charged with failing to comply with direction and for providing false and misleading information. He will remain in police custody until an early August hearing in order to meet the country’s 14-day quarantine rule, after which he will appear in person. He has since tested negative for COVID-19.