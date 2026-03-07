@sincerelynaike These aggressive thugs at FAMU need to be stopped 😂😂😭😭 #famu #tallahassee ♬ original sound - Naiké
Quentin Tarantino Cooking Up Play for Potential West End Run
A British play directed by Quentin Tarantino is reportedly in the works, with a possible premiere in the prestigious West End. The Daily Mail reported that the legendary Pulp Fiction director, 62, has written an “original, old-fashioned British farce, in the door-slamming, trouser-dropping, mistaken identity vein of Brian Rix or Ray Cooney.” The show could premiere in fall 2027, an industry source told The Hollywood Reporter. In an August podcast interview, Tarantino hinted that he had written a play and was looking to dedicate a “year and a half to two years” to bring it to life. A source told the Mail: “He has written this himself. It is not based on any of his films. It is a farce, in the British, Noises Off tradition.” The source added that “at the moment, he is looking at all different sizes and sorts of theaters while he considers the staging.”