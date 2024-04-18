Quentin Tarantino Is Going Back to the Drawing Board for His 10th Film: Report
CANCELED
Quentin Tarantino’s 10th and final film will be… Well, it’s unclear, but there’s one thing it’s not going to be: The Movie Critic. The celebrated director is reportedly pumping the brakes on the project entirely after a change of heart. In the words of Deadline, which first reported the news on Wednesday night, he “simply changed his mind.” Tarantino will return to the drawing board to figure out what his next move will be, though he’s reportedly still intent on making it—whatever it is—his final flourish. Pre-production on The Movie Critic had progressed considerably, reportedly circling Brad Pitt for its leading man and obtaining a California tax credit to start shooting later this year or in early 2025. The film was to be set in 1977, centered around the titular critic, whom Tarantino previously said he’d based “a guy who really lived but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag.” It’s not the first time Tarantino has backed away from a project; after the script for 2015’s The Hateful Eight leaked online, he vowed to kill the project, but eventually relented after a staged charity reading generated positive buzz.