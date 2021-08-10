Quentin Tarantino: I Made a Childhood Vow Never to Give My Mom a Penny
NOT SORRY
Writer and director Quentin Tarantino says he’s never given his mother any financial support after an incident from his childhood. On an episode of Brian Koppelman’s The Moment podcast, Tarantino recalled when he was 12 years old and got in trouble at school for writing screenplays. His mother scolded him for his “writing career,” using finger quotes as she chastised him, he said. “‘This little ‘writing career’ that you’re doing? That shit is over,’” Tarantino said, quoting his mother. After that, Tarantino said he vowed never to give his mother a single penny from his success. He acknowledged helping her with tax issues but said he has never bought her a house or car. “There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children,” he said. “Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what’s meaningful to them.” With films like Kill Bill, One Upon a Time In Hollywood, and Pulp Fiction, Tarantino has become one of the most successful directors in Hollywood.