Quest Diagnostics Admits 12 Million Patients May Have Had Medical Data Breached

Nearly 12 million people may have had their personal, financial, and medical information breached, Quest Diagnostics has admitted. Quest, one of the biggest blood testing providers in the country, said it believes someone had gained unauthorized access to the systems of AMCA, which is a billing collections vendor. “Information on AMCA’s affected system included financial information (e.g., credit card numbers and bank account information), medical information and other personal information (e.g., Social Security Numbers),” Quest said in a filing, according to NBC News. The company stated that it doesn’t have complete information about the leak from AMCA yet, but said: “Quest Diagnostics takes this matter very seriously and is committed to the privacy and security of patients’ personal, medical and financial information.”