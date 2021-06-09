CHEAT SHEET
Diet or Health Scare? Kim Jong Un Is Looking Noticeably Thinner
North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un is looking a bit thinner in recently released images by state media, the Guardian reports. The photos feature Kim in his first public appearance in over a month, sparking more questions about the secretive Supreme Leader. It’s speculated that Kim’s weight loss is an effort to improve his image within his home country as North Korea is struggling with food shortages, a trade dispute with China, natural disasters, and international sanctions in response to the country’s nuclear missile programs. The leader’s struggle with been a topic of discussion for years. Last spring, rumors of a serious illness after heart surgery led to premature reports of Kim’s death.