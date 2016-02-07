Quick NH Poll Shows Rubio Decline

CHEAT SHEET
An internal poll conducted Sunday by a super PAC suggests Republican candidate Marco Rubio’s highly panned Saturday evening debate performance has set back his chances of winning the upcoming New Hampshire primary contest. Heading into the weekend, most polls showed the Florida senator holding a steady second place behind Donald Trump; however, the new quick poll—conducted by pro-John Kasich super PAC—found Rubio falling to fourth place with 10 percent of the vote.