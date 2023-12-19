Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s hard to tell when we first took notice of quiet luxury. Maybe it was the onset of monochromatic, pared-down pieces coming off the fashion runways last year or Gwyneth Paltrow’s well-publicized, conservative courtroom appearance earlier in 2023, but whatever the reason, this year’s fashion was most certainly defined by quiet luxury.

A movement brought to life by thoughtful—albeit pricey—materials and the absence of flashy touches like designer labels and monograms, quiet luxury quickly became the go-to way to style your clothes, your home, and more over the past year. Brands certainly took notice, from pricey designers like The Row to more affordable options like Everlane, Quince, and Reformation.

Let’s face it: we all know someone who can appreciate a little quiet luxury this holiday season, from candles to books, bags, and beyond. Read below to check out our favorite quiet luxury-inspired gifts for holiday, Valentine’s Day, and any-time gifting.

Everlane Puffa Boot While we can always appreciate a black boot, there’s something a bit more refined about this Everlane Puffa Boot. Perhaps it's the boot’s unique, rounded shape or just how incredibly comfortable it is to wear all day long, but whatever the reason, we can’t resist these easy-to-style, chunky leather boots. Buy At Everlane $ 295 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Quince Italian Leather Woven Crossbody Bag There’s something about Italian leather that just embodies quiet luxury, and thankfully, you don’t have to splurge for this bag. This braided leather Quince crossbody is made with 100 percent top-grain Italian leather and features just enough room for your essentials—perfect for traveling or packing light. And for $100, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more functional, fashionable bag. Buy At Quince $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Brightland The Artist Capsule Cold-Pressed Olive Oil Set Is there such a thing as quiet luxury in the kitchen? Indeed, there is. Anything but your ordinary store-bought EVOO, Brightland Olive Oil has made a splash in the culinary world as a go-to procurer of inventive, flavorful, and beautifully packaged oils, including this four-piece Artist Capsule collection. The giftable set includes a chili olive oil, garlic olive oil, lemon olive oil, and basil olive oil. Buy At Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Nordstrom $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Thom Browne Coffee Table Book As an American designer who has increasingly become more revered for his understated yet distinctive designs, Thom Browne is one of the original designers serving quiet luxury staples before it was even a thing. Browne is known for challenging outdated conventions in both womenswear and menswear with astute attention to tailoring, fabrics, and elevated details. Those who appreciate quiet luxury will covet this new book from Phaidon, which is beautifully photographed and a celebration of the celeb-loved American fashion designer. Buy At Amazon $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan If there is one piece of clothing that is quintessential quiet luxury, it’s cashmere. This oversized button-up Reformation cardigan is silky soft and is a timeless piece that transitions well from season to season and outfit to outfit. The only struggle you’ll have with this collared sweater is picking a favorite color for your recipient. Buy At The Reformation $ 298 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nest New York Hearth Scented Classic Candle While there are an array of lovely, seasonal Nest scents to choose from, there’s something about Hearth that just embodies everything about the season, complete with hints of wood, frankincense, and smoky embers. Though it’s a winter-centric candle, you’ll be burning this one all year round. Buy At Amazon $ 44 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Yeti Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler While the Yeti brand is anything but unrecognizable, we appreciate the subtle, understated, functional details that make this newly released backpack cooler a quiet luxury must-have whether you’re walking into a party or backpacking for the day. You can pack up to 36 cans or 22 pounds of ice in this nifty, wine-compatible pack; all you have to do is figure out how to match it to your outfit. Buy At Yeti $ 325 Free Shipping | Free Returns

ign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more.