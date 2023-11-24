Quince’s Cyber Sale Includes Washable Silk Basics for Up to 50% Off
CYBER DEALS 2023
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Luxury goods don’t have to cost a fortune; Quince’s products are proof of that. Compared to other luxury brands, Quince shoppers save anywhere from 50-75 percent on high-quality, sustainable apparel, accessories, home goods, and more year-round, which explains why the e-tailer runs only one sale per year: For Black Friday. Quince’s first and only sale of 2023 will extend through Monday, Nov. 27. Shoppers won’t need a promo code to save big, but they will need to be quick, as each day’s discount will be different from the last, and will only be applicable for 24 hours. Sales will range from 15 percent to 75 percent off select products, including its beloved washable silk and cashmere collections.
Quince Cyber Sale
While the e-tailer is best known for its $50 cashmere sweater, there are a ton of great products that we’re hoping will be included in the sale. For women, we love the Washable Silk Maxi Skirt for a seasonless wardrobe staple and the Mongolian Cashmere Duster Cardigan Sweater, a versatile piece that can be worn on cozy nights with pajama pants and a t-shirt or chilly nights out with jeans and flats. As for men, the Cashmere Baseball Cap is a unique pick, while the Mongolian Cashmere Full-Zip Hoodie elevates an otherwise dressed-down fit. The already-affordable luxe-for-less brand almost never goes on sale, so now’s the time to stock up.
