Quincy Jones Not Going To Trump Party

    A spokesman for Quincy Jones said on Friday that he will not be attending a New Year's celebration at president-elect Donald Trump's Florida estate Mar-a-Lago, after reporters were told that Jones would be in attendance on a daily transition call. Jones’s spokesman, Arnold Robinson, said that he wouldn’t be going, and didn’t know where Trump’s team got the information. Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that Jones and actor Sylvester Stallone would in attendance at the bash.

