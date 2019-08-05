CHEAT SHEET
NEW CHARGES
R. Kelly Charged With Sex Crimes Involving Underage Girl in Minnesota
R. Kelly has been charged with new sex crimes involving an underage girl in Minnesota. Kelly was charged with two counts, one for “engaging in prostitution with an individual under 18 years of age, and one for hiring, or offering to hire, for sexual purposes with a person under 18,” said County Attorney Mike Freeman, who announced the charges on Monday. According to Freeman, the alleged offenses occurred in July 2001. “The victim was under 18 at the time, she was attempting to obtain an autograph from Mr. Kelly. He gave it to her, he also gave her a phone number and told her to call him. When she called him she was directed to go to his hotel where she was met with a member of his staff and ushered up to his hotel suite,” Freeman said. “After some discussion she was offered $200 to take her clothes off and to dance before him.”
Kelly then allegedly invited her to attend one of his 18-or-over concerts as a VIP guest, but changed the phone number given to the girl shortly after. The disgraced singer is currently in custody in New York on separate charges involving a “racketeering enterprise” in which he allegedly recruited girls for sex.