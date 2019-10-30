CHEAT SHEET
DON’T STEP ON IT!
R. Kelly Skipped Court Appearance Over Infected Toe
Singer R. Kelly skipped his federal court appearance on Wednesday out of fear that someone would step on his infected toe, The Chicago Tribune reports. Attorney Steven Greenberg reportedly told the court that the singer, accused of sexually abusing women and girls, had lost his toenail due to the infection and was excused from court. Greenberg said the singer was worried that his toe would be stepped on while being transported to the courthouse. He also said his client was wearing a walking boot, but did not say which foot or toe was infected. Kelly is currently facing state sex crimes charges in Illinois and Minnesota, along with federal charges from courts in Chicago and Brooklyn, New York. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his trial in Chicago is slated to begin in April.