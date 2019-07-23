CHEAT SHEET

    R. Kelly’s ‘Crisis Manager’ Resigns After Bizarre Interview

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    R. Kelly’s self-described “crisis manager” resigned Monday night, hours after a televised interview in which he called the jailed R&B singer “a mess” and said he would not trust him with his own daughter. “I wouldn’t leave my daughter with anybody that’s accused of pedophilia. Period,” Darrell Johnson said in response to a question from Gayle King on CBS This Morning. In the evening, Johnson sent a statement to media representatives saying he was stepping down for “personal reasons” and that Kelly—who was recently indicted on federal charges in New York and Illinois—is in “good hands” with his attorney, Steve Greenberg.

