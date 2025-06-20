R. Kelly’s Lawyer Accuses Prison of Denying Singer Life-Saving Surgery
A federal judge may have denied R. Kelly’s motion for an emergency prison furlough earlier today, but that isn’t stopping his lawyer. The singer’s attorney, Beau B. Brindley, says he’s planning to file a second motion for Kelly’s emergency release, now with a new justification: he claims Kelly has a previously undiscovered, life-threatening health condition. Brindley says the disgraced R&B star, who is serving a 31-year sentence on sex abuse-related charges, has “blood clots in his lungs.” According to Brindley, doctors recommended a pulmonary embolectomy, but the prison blocked them from performing the surgery. “This threatens his life every minute that he is denied the surgical intervention,” Brindley told People. “The danger could not be more imminent.” This new justification is a stark break from Brindley’s June 10 motion, which alleged that officials from the Bureau of Prisons were conspiring to have Kelly killed. Between the initial filing and dismissal, Kelly was rushed to the hospital after a near-fatal overdose on medications provided to him by prison employees. Brindley says it was during that hospital stay that doctors discovered his lung condition. The attorney also says he’s in discussions with the Trump Administration about securing a pardon for his client.