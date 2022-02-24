Rabbi’s Wife Drops Suit to Get Him Unproven Drug for COVID

CHEAT SHEET
The wife of a rabbi critically ill with COVID has dropped her battle to force a Manhattan hospital to give him ivermectin, the unproven, unapproved drug favored by anti-vaxxers. The New York Post reports that Erika Quintero-Sherry, 48, withdrew her lawsuit after a judge shot down her request for an emergency order. Mount Sinai Medical Center told the court that ivermectin would be pointless since Rabbi Benjamin Chernyavsky, 60, who was diagnosed Jan. 8, likely isn’t even infected any more. “Indeed, the record reveals that if prescribed ivermectin, Mr. Chernyavsky’s condition may very well worsen,” Justice Lynn Kotler wrote in her decision. The wife’s lawyer said mounting an appeal would take too long and cost too much.