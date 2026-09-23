Rabid MAGA Talk Radio Host Leaks Disastrous Secret Polls

A Trump-loving talk show host is completely melting down over warning signs that Republicans are going to get clobbered in the midterms, even in Trump country.

Steve Deace, who talks politics on Blaze Media, took to social media to sound the alarm about how bad the situation looks in Iowa, a state Trump won three times.

“Yesterday, Iowa House Republicans were informed by their own pollsters that if you are in a +15 district you’re within the margin for error, if you’re in a +10 district you’re underwater, and that this might end being an even worse midterm environment than 2006,” he wrote on X.

Democrats swept the House and Senate in the 2006 midterms during President George W. Bush’s second term.

Two of Iowa’s four House seats are currently rated “toss-ups” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. A third is ranked “Lean Republican.”

If Deace’s polling claim plays out, only Iowa’s 4th congressional district, where Trump won by more than 31 points in 2024, is safe.

“I slept on whether to share this publicly, because I don’t want to cause anyone to black pill. But this morning I ultimately decided the truth should be shared while there is still six weeks left to do something about it for the good of the country,” Deace declared in his post.

He warned Republicans: “If the environment is this bad in my home state, where Trump has been the most popular political figure over the last decade, I can’t imagine where it is everywhere else.”

Deace’s claim about Iowa comes as Republicans have seen a series of devastating polls, both national and for individual races, that have been absolutely brutal.

“We need the president out on the stump asap. We need better and way more aggressive messaging. Stop running fake and gay ads about how often so-and-so shows up for votes, and instead mercilessly hammer Democrats on the wickedness they’re voting for,” Deace wrote.

The pro-Trump talk show host claimed the president campaigning is part of the way for Republicans to avoid their majorities being decimated come November, but there has been an uptick in GOP lawmakers abandoning the president in an attempt to save themselves.

Deace’s fear about Republicans losing in Iowa is playing out in a series of other states Trump won just two years ago.

Republicans are already on track to spend more than $100 million since the start of September alone to try to hold the Senate seat in Texas as Trump-backed Ken Paxton trails in the polls, according to Ad Impact’s tracking of ad reservations. That spending figure is expected to keep going up.

“I think he can win, and I think he will win, but it is going to be expensive,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said when asked about what it says about Paxton’s chances in Texas.

The GOP Senate campaign arm briefed Republican senators at their lunch on Wednesday. Senators came out of the meeting describing it as a call to arms as they see the election in less than six weeks as the fight of their lives.

Across the country, Republicans are spending big money in districts Trump won, including by double digits.

This week, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise campaigned with GOP Rep. Brad Finstad as he looks to hold onto his seat representing Minnesota’s first congressional district. Trump won the district by 12 points less than two years ago.