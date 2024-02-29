Rachel Leviss Sues Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix for Revenge Porn

Ex-Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss is suing cast members Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix for “revenge porn, eavesdropping and invasion of privacy” following the explosive events of season 10, TMZ reported Thursday. A NSFW video of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone was reportedly the catalyst for Madix finding out about Sandoval’s secret affair with Leviss.

On the night the Scandoval scandal broke in March of 2023, Sandoval’s phone was “reportedly retrieved by an attendee and handed over to Madix, who searched it and found sexually explicit videos of Leviss,” Leviss’ lawsuit states, according to The Daily Mail.

Madix, the suit claims, “obtained at least two illicit videos of Leviss and distributed them and/or showed them to others without Leviss’ knowledge or consent.”

“At a minimum, Madix circulated the illicit videos to herself and Leviss. She also immediately informed production about what she had found,” it continues. “In addition, many other individuals have demonstrated intimate familiarity with their contents, leading Leviss to believe the circle of recipients is wider.”

Leviss believes, the document contends, “that the explicit videos were recorded by Sandoval without her knowledge or consent in or around February 2023.”

“The two videos Leviss has seen depict her in a state of undress and masturbating,” it outlines. “However, given Sandoval's apparent practice of secretly recording their video calls, Leviss has every reason to assume there are additional illicit videos and/or photographs of her that she has not yet seen.”

Last March, Leviss’ lawyers reportedly sent her fellow cast members legal notices warning them against possession of an intimate recording of Leviss. Her lawyers called the material “nonconsensual pornography.”

The Daily Beast reached out to Leviss’ legal representatives, Madix’s rep and Sandoval’s manager for comment.