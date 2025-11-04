Rachel Maddow Rages Over Trump’s Pity for Disgraced Andrew

Rachel Maddow blasted Donald Trump for sympathizing with Prince Andrew and his family after he lost his titles over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The MSNBC anchor showed viewers Monday how the 79-year-old president reacted to King Charles stripping his brother, 65, of his royal titles and lodging: “I feel very badly. I mean, it’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the family. That’s been a tragic situation, and it’s too bad. I mean, I feel badly for the family.”

Maddow emphasized that Trump’s goodwill was not extended to the victims of Epstein, the dead sex offender and his former close pal.

“To be clear, Trump is not talking about the families of the kids who were molested and raped by his friend, Jeffrey Epstein,” Maddow, 52, said. “He is talking about how sad he is that another one of Epstein’s friends got in trouble with his own family for being part of it.”

Trump similarly had warm words for Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell after her 2020 arrest for child sex trafficking, a charge for which she was later convicted. “I just wish her well,” Trump said then.

In addition to losing his titles, Andrew has been evicted from the Royal Lodge. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Maddow had segued into the topic of Trump’s response to Andrew’s exile with a sarcastic comment about him being a “man of the people” who has an “acute sensitivity to the sentiments and the instincts of the common man.”

The MSNBC anchor cited Trump’s White House bathroom renovation, his Great Gatsby-themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago, and the broadly negative response to his demolition of the White House East Wing for a $300 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom that he will reportedly name after himself. Fifty-six percent of Americans oppose the project, a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll from late last month found, while 28 percent supported it.

Andrew’s friendship with Epstein and his legal settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault, made him a pariah. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Yet in Trump’s world, the ballroom is a winning issue.

“People are loving it,” he asserted last week.