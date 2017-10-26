Rachel McAdams, Selma Blair Accuse James Toback of Sexual Harassment

Actresses Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams have joined more than 300 other women in accusing director James Toback of sexual harassment, according to the Los Angeles Times. Both actresses told the magazine that they met Toback early in their careers. Blair said Toback arranged that the two meet to discuss a movie in his hotel room and that he asked her to perform a monologue naked and later asked if she would have sex with him. “I went to leave and he got up and blocked the door. He said, ‘You have to do this for me. You cannot leave until I have release.’” Blair said he threatened to “kidnap her, and throw her in the Hudson River with cement blocks on her feet” if she told anyone. More women began coming forward with allegations against Toback after a Los Angeles Times report last week.
