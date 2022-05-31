Is ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Star Rachel Zegler the Next Jennifer Lawrence?

Rachel Zegler is going to need to start working on her french braiding skills. As the next tribute for District 12, the West Side Story actress has big Katniss Everdeen-sized shoes to fill. Zegler has just been cast as Lucy Gray Baird in the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Although Lionsgate officially made the announcement today, Zegler couldn’t hold back. The actress sent out a cryptic tweet yesterday that read, “listen up….. can y’all grow restfully? are you becoming an individual resting decisively?”

While those statements make no sense on their own, take a look at the first letter of every word: Lucy Gray Baird. That’s the character from Suzanne Collins’ 2020 prequel novel. Clever, clever! And yet still…so confusing!

Back when Jennifer Lawrence was a rising star, fresh off an Oscar nomination for Winter’s Bone, she was cast as Katniss Everdeen in the film franchise, a hotly sought after role. It clearly did wonders for her career. Is Zegler’s trajectory going to be the same?

While The Hunger Games isn’t a particularly musical franchise—minus those killer soundtracks featuring songs by Taylor Swift and Lorde—this role has some singing for the young musical actress. Lucy sparks the Capitol’s attention when she sings during the reaping ahead of the 10th annual Hunger Games (let’s remember: the OG novels took place during the 74th and 75th Hunger Games).

Young President Snow (Tom Blyth) is assigned to mentor Lucy as she prepares for the Hunger Games, but he slowly starts to fall in love with her. With the entirety of Panem on her side, Snow looks to twist the odds in her favor. As we know, President Snow turns out to be one real evil son of a gun—clearly, he’s got a brutal backstory headed his way.

Francis Lawrence, who tackled the entire Hunger Games trilogy minus the first installment, will return to direct the film. Blyth has already been tapped to lead the film, subbing in for a wicked Donald Sutherland as the elder Snow. Further casting has yet to be unveiled at this time.

Though she came short of an Academy Award nomination—and nearly missed the gala entirely—Rachel Zegler made waves for her performance as Maria in Spielberg’s adaptation of the legendary West Side Story. She earned a Golden Globe for her very first on-screen role, and went on to be cast in Disney’s upcoming revival of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and Shazam! Power of the Gods.

But will this prequel be another hit for Lionsgate, or is it too divisive? Fans are already mixed on more content from the beloved dystopian franchise, and Zegler has proven to be a polarizing celebrity, too. She’s going to need sponsors if she wants to make it out of the Hunger Games alive!

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will debut in theaters on November 17, 2023.