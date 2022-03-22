Snubbed ‘West Side Story’ Star Gets a Last-Minute Invite to Present at Oscars

CHEAT SHEET
After apparently declining to invite West Side Story star Rachel Zegler to Sunday’s awards ceremony, the Oscars has backtracked and will give Zegler a presenter role, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Zegler suggested to her Instagram followers on Sunday that she had been intentionally snubbed despite West Side Story being nominated for Best Picture. “Idk y’all i have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening,” she wrote. The Latina actress also won a Golden Globe for her performance in West Side Story. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zegler is in London filming Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White and is trying to shuffle her schedule so she can accept the last-minute invitation to present an award.