Racial Slurs Fly at New Jersey Middle School Basketball Game
‘REPREHENSIBLE’
A middle school basketball game in New Jersey turned ugly Wednesday when one team began hurling racial slurs at its opponents, according to the local board of education. An attorney for the Lakewood board of education said one player was called a “Black b--ch,” and another was called “homeless” multiple times because of her shoes, which were not basketball shoes. The lawyer, Michael Inzelbuch, said, “It’s reprehensible.” The superintendent for the Barnegat school district, where the game took place, said, “This type of alleged behavior is not tolerated, and we are working to determine the validity of these accusations.” Lakewood, a school district where 97 percent of the students are not white and 100 percent qualify for reduced-price lunch, has endured such taunts before. Athletic directors said their white opponents called Lakewood athletes the n-word in 2019, according to NJ.com.