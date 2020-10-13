Racist, Trump-Loving Zoombombers Crash Congresswoman’s Virtual Meeting
‘RACISM AND HATE’
Zoombombers crashed a virtual meeting with Newton, Connecticut, residents and the first Black woman to ever represent the state, Rep. Jahana Hayes (D), playing offensive music and calling the congresswoman racial slurs, according to the Hartford Courant. Users reportedly told Hayes to “go pick your cotton” and praised President Donald Trump as “the best president the U.S. has ever had.” Hayes—who is recovering from COVID-19—said that her communications team muted and removed the person from the meeting but said that the incident was a “coordinated effort” by many who continued with attacks. “We are deeply upset to hear about this and we take the privacy of Zoom Meetings very seriously,” Zoom said to the politician on Twitter. In a Medium post titled I Am Not Ok, Haye’s wrote, “We are left debating zoom security, yet not addressing the underlying issue—that pockets of racism and hate still exist right in our own front yard.”