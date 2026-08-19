Radio Host Exposes Telling Sign Trump’s Health is Deteriorating

A radio host has ripped into MAGAworld for its double standards over Donald Trump’s declining health.

Trump and his acolytes spent much of Joe Biden’s presidency chastising him for his age, questioning whether he had the cognitive function to lead the Free World.

After years of attacking “Sleepy Joe,” Trump is back in the hot seat, where he’s been falling asleep in the Oval Office, falling asleep at the NBA Playoffs, falling asleep in Cabinet meetings, and falling asleep at the funeral of Pope Francis.

Trump was seen clutching his prompt card. Alex Wong/Getty Images

It’s not gone unnoticed, with commentator David Pakman claiming during his show on Tuesday that the 80-year-old president was now exhibiting “exactly” the issues that Republicans latched onto to go after Biden.

Trump was in the Oval Office on Monday honoring a 16-year-old lifeguard and the 10-year-old whose life he saved, when he was spotted clutching a prompt card complete with details of his guests and a schedule for the meeting.

“Donald Trump was photographed using a cheat sheet, the exact same type of cheat sheet that Joe Biden was using when they said it’s proof that he’s got dementia,” Pakman said.

“And strangely, Donald Trump’s card has not triggered the same diagnosis from Republicans.”

Trump's needed a bit of help remembereing the order of the day. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

He then flagged the apparent double standard between the difference in conservative media’s coverage of the two men.

“This is exactly the type of thing that Republicans used to say Biden had dementia,” he continued. “The pictures would be circled in red. ‘Biden needs pictures to know who he’s with.’ Fox News would be running it continuously, and right-wing influencers would be saying, ‘Did Biden know where he was? Did Biden know who he was with?’”

But Pakman then took a new direction, saying that presidents being given prompts by their staff “is just sort of like protocol. ”A card with names and pictures does not prove cognitive decline."

“But if it did prove it about Joe Biden, according to these people, it must also prove it about Donald Trump,” he continued. “Right now, this gets to a bigger story, which is that during Biden’s presidency, the right treated every glimpse of a note card as a medical emergency.”

He added, “They do not care about being two-faced. I actually think they get off on it. They love that they employ double standards.

“They say one thing about Biden if they think it will be beneficial to them, and then they just laugh when we go, ‘Yeah, but Trump’s doing the exact same thing.’”

“These are the very same people who attacked Obama for golfing when he was president,” he said later, pointing to a new example of alleged hypocrisy.

“And now when Trump golfs, they go, ‘Oh, well, but Trump’s doing so much, he’s doing business on the golf course and all of this stuff.’

Joe Biden was often attacked by MAGA over his mental fitness. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“Is it wrong for presidents to golf or is it great for presidents to golf?”

He kept going. “When Biden used the teleprompter, it was evidence that he couldn’t think,” he said. “When Trump uses a teleprompter at every damn speech, it’s no big deal.

“Now, there are legitimate reasons to examine Donald Trump’s fitness, and 60 percent of voters don’t think he has the mental sharpness to be president.

“Presidents use briefing materials. What this proves is these Republicans don’t believe their own stupid standards. Because when Biden held a card, it was a national emergency. And when Trump holds one, he’s a very busy guy.”

Trump appeared to doze off next to Knicks owner James Dolan at Monday's NBA playoff game in New York. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

It comes after Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who served as former Vice President Dick Cheney’s cardiologist, appeared on Jake Tapper’s The Lead on CNN to discuss Trump’s “most extraordinary” list of ailments.