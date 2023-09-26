Radio Host’s Video of Taylor Swift With New Boyfriend Leads to ‘Craziest 24 Hours’
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED
A sports radio host who broke the internet with a four-second clip of Taylor Swift and her rumored new boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, says he has just lived through “the craziest 24 hours” of his life. Jarrett Payton was at the Chiefs’ home game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, when Swift was seen enjoying the game in a box with Kelce’s mother, and decided he wanted to capture her on video. “My goal is to find Taylor Swift before I leave Arrowhead,” he tweeted, referring to the stadium. And he succeeded, capturing a glimpse of Swift and Kelce leaving the stadium together after the game—a clip that has been watched almost 16 million times on his X/Twitter account. “I was at the right place at the right time last night,” Payton, who had a brief NFL career with the Tennessee Titans, told the BBC. “This has been the craziest 24 hours of my life.”