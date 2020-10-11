Rafael Nadal Beats Novak Djokovic to Win His 13th French Open

Read it at Yahoo Sports
Spaniard Rafael Nadal annihilated reigning world tennis champion Novak Djokovic to win his 13th French Open on Sunday. With the win in straight sets (6-0, 6-2, 7-5), the 34 year old tied Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles. Yahoo Sports reports that Nadal was seen as an outsider coming into the tournament after the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to take a six-month layoff from the sport. Nadal is now the first man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title 15 years after his first win.