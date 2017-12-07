Rafael Palmeiro, 53, Has ‘No Doubt’ He’ll Make MLB Comeback

Rafael Palmeiro has “no doubt” that he will make a Major League Baseball comeback 12 years after retiring amid a suspension for alleged steroid use. According to ESPN, the 53-year-old former star slugger contends to this day that he never used banned steroids, and he wants to return to the majors to prove it. “Maybe 12 years later, if I can come back and prove I don’t need anything as an older player with an older body, then people might think, OK, maybe he didn't do anything intentionally,” Palmeiro told The Athletic. “There’s no doubt in my mind I can do it.” If he did, indeed, climb his way back to the big leagues, Palmeiro—a member of both the 500-homer and 3,000-hit clubs—would be the oldest position player in MLB history. He last played in 2005, but quietly retired after receiving a 10-game suspension for steroids.
