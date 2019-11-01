CHEAT SHEET
RENEGADES
Rage Against the Machine Will Reportedly Reunite in 2020, Appear at Coachella
Just one day after My Chemical Romance announced plans to reunite for one show, Los Angeles-based rock band Rage Against the Machine appeared to announce reunion plans on social media, Forbes reports. Early Friday morning, the band shared a post on Instagram apparently confirming five tour dates in the spring of 2020. The final dates listed are April 10 and 17 in Indio, Calif., where the famous Coachella music festival is held. Wayne Kamemoto, an associate of Rage Against the Machine, ambiguously told Forbes, “The band’s social media is accurate.”
The anti-authoritarian band, which formed in 1991, has not performed together since 2011. Since the split, frontman Zack de la Rocha has launched a solo career. Forbes notes that the dates that have been announced are all in the southwest or near border towns and that the notably politically outspoken group are reuniting just before the 2020 election.